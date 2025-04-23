Matheus Doria News: Serving suspension

Doria will be ineligible for the Apertura 2025 season opener after being shown five yellow cards during the previous campaign, according to the FMF disciplinary authority.

Doria ended with 71 clearances, 23 interceptions, 21 tackles and two clean sheets over 16 matches played in the last five months. While he managed to avoid a red card in that period, his final booking tally forces him to miss one clash when his side returns to action in July. After that, he could be an option in the second week of the season. His place in the back line may be covered by either Adrian Mora or Victor Rios unless the club signs another central defender.