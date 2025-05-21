Matheus Nunes News: Assist in win

Nunes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Nunes was not at his best Tuesday. He executed two clearances, a block and an interception, and in playmaking placed just one of his four crosses accurately. He did provide the assist for Nico Gonzalez's goal, City's third, but also made an error that led to Bournemouth's late consolation goal. From 25 appearances (18 starts) he has created six assists and scored once, with a strike and an assist coming from his previous three EPL appearances.