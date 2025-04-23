Matheus Nunes News: Nets game-winner

Nunes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Nunes saw a very rare but critical league goal Tuesday, with the midfielder scoring in the 94th minute to propel City to a win that put them back into a UCL spot. This was his first goal of the season and his first goal in league play since the 2022/23 season. He now has five goal contributions on the season in 23 appearances (16 starts).