Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak Injury: Late call against Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Honsak (undisclosed) is a late call for Friday's game against Stuttgart after training with the team this week, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Honsi has already trained with us this week. We'll have to see if we can include him right away after the extended break."

Honsak has been sidelined since early March but could make his return to the match squad for Friday's clash. He has been training all week with the team and will be assessed after the final training session to see if he can be part of the match squad. He was a regular starter prior to his injury but will likely need to build his fitness before reclaiming that spot.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
