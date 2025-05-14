Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda Injury: Returns to team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Laborda (hamstring) was back in team training Wednesday, according to Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.

Laborda is seeing a boost in his health Wednesday, with the defender making his way back to team training. This is good news for the club, as it will likely clear him for Saturday's contest. He was a regular starter before the injury and will look to return to that spot immediately if fit.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now