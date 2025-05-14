Mathias Laborda Injury: Returns to team training
Laborda (hamstring) was back in team training Wednesday, according to Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer.
Laborda is seeing a boost in his health Wednesday, with the defender making his way back to team training. This is good news for the club, as it will likely clear him for Saturday's contest. He was a regular starter before the injury and will look to return to that spot immediately if fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now