Mathieu Gorgelin News: Concedes three goals in home defeat

Gorgelin recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Marseille.

Gorgelin conceded three goals during the match including strikes from Amine Gouiri and Mason Greenwood. He made efforts to organize the defense but faced five shots on target from Marseille and saved only two of them. He will look to perform better against Strasbourg on Saturday since Le Havre can stay in the top flight if they win and if either Reims or Nantes lose their final game. If they finish at their current 16th place, they will play a playoff against Metz, Dunkerque or Guingamp.