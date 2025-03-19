Fantasy Soccer
Mathieu Gorgelin headshot

Mathieu Gorgelin News: Makes three saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Gorgelin made three saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Gorgelin made three or more saves for the fifth time in nine starts, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The goalkeeper conceded four goals for the second time over that span. He will now look to bounce back against Nantes on Sunday.

Mathieu Gorgelin
Le Havre
