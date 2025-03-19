Mathieu Gorgelin News: Makes three saves in loss
Gorgelin made three saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.
Gorgelin made three or more saves for the fifth time in nine starts, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The goalkeeper conceded four goals for the second time over that span. He will now look to bounce back against Nantes on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now