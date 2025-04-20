Mathieu Gorgelin News: Nine saves in 2-1 defeat

Gorgelin recorded nine saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Gorgelin made nine saves as he faced an onslaught from PSG. He conceded in the eighth minute and in the 50th minute. Eight of his saves came in the first half, which ended 1-0. Nine saves was the most he made in a game this season and was the third time he has made six or more saves in a match, two have come in the last three games.