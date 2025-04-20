Fantasy Soccer
Mathieu Gorgelin headshot

Mathieu Gorgelin News: Nine saves in 2-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Gorgelin recorded nine saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Gorgelin made nine saves as he faced an onslaught from PSG. He conceded in the eighth minute and in the 50th minute. Eight of his saves came in the first half, which ended 1-0. Nine saves was the most he made in a game this season and was the third time he has made six or more saves in a match, two have come in the last three games.

Mathieu Gorgelin
Le Havre
