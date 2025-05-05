Mathys Tel News: Assists versus West Ham

Tel assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Tel logged his first career Premier League assist Sunday as he set up Wilson Odobert's strike in the 15th minute. It was the only chance he created in the match, and he also took two shots and recorded four crosses. He will likely feature in Thursday's second leg at Glimt in the Europa League, and he has a good chance to make his fifth straight Premier League start Sunday versus Crystal Palace.