Mathys Tel News: Scores first Premier League goal

Tel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Tel scored the first career Premier League goal Sunday, a penalty in the 96th minute that he put past Aaron Ramsdale. It was the only shot he took in the match, which is not surprising given he came onto the pitch in the 87th minute. He has played sparingly across the last two matches but will have an opportunity to start Sunday at Wolves with that fixture coming in between the two Europa League legs versus Eintracht Frankfurt.