Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Scores first Premier League goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Tel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Tel scored the first career Premier League goal Sunday, a penalty in the 96th minute that he put past Aaron Ramsdale. It was the only shot he took in the match, which is not surprising given he came onto the pitch in the 87th minute. He has played sparingly across the last two matches but will have an opportunity to start Sunday at Wolves with that fixture coming in between the two Europa League legs versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
