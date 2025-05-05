Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Capitalizes on error to equalize
Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Marseille.
Fernandez-Pardo scored the equalizing goal in the 74th minute by capitalizing on Geronimo Rulli's misplaced pass after pressing him, which allowed Jonathan David to assist the Belgian instantly with a header. His composure in front of goal was commendable as he found his fourth goal of the season and secured a crucial point for Lille. He will aim to find the back of the net again on Saturday against Brest.
