Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Five shots in victory

Fernandez-Pardo recorded five shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Reims.

Fernandez-Pardo was involved in Lille's offensive efforts, contributing to the team's 21-shot tally with season highs of five shots, five chances created and 10 corners. While he didn't score, his movement and passing added depth to the attack and helped the team qualify for the next Europa League campaign.