Matias Soule News: Dishes out assist against Milan

Soule assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 win versus AC Milan.

Soule made the stat sheet in the first few minutes as he found Gianluca Mancini with a sharp corner kick and wasn't too dynamic as the game progressed. He has made the stat sheet in five of the last six matches, scoring twice, assisting thrice and adding 11 shots (four on target), 15 corners and 12 tackles. He has created a chance in the last nine matches, for a total of 21, and recorded three or more crosses in eight of his last nine outings, piling up 44 (16 accurate).