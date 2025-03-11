Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matias Vecino headshot

Matias Vecino News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Vecino assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Vecino created a single chance, though that ended up being enough to set up the equalizer and earn the draw. The midfielder didn't do much going forward but his few limited chances were enough. Vecino will hope for some more volume in the coming weeks with matches in Europe and domestic action.

Matias Vecino
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now