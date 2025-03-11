Matias Vecino News: Assists in draw

Vecino assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Vecino created a single chance, though that ended up being enough to set up the equalizer and earn the draw. The midfielder didn't do much going forward but his few limited chances were enough. Vecino will hope for some more volume in the coming weeks with matches in Europe and domestic action.