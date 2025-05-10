Fantasy Soccer
Matias Vecino headshot

Matias Vecino News: Levels Juventus game late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Vecino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Vecino was deployed for Nicolo Rovella for the final push, and the gambit worked out, as he was at the right place at the right time to nudge the ball home from inside the six-yard box after a superb save by Michele Di Gregorio. It's his second goal of the season. He has come off the bench in the last five matches, registering six shots (two on target), two tackles (two won) and three clearances.

Matias Vecino
Lazio
