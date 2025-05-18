Fantasy Soccer
Matias Vecino News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Vecino assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Vecino was the recipient of an assist Sunday, finding Pedro in the 78th minute for the club's first goal of the match. This was his second straight game with a goal contribution, as he scored a goal last time out against Juventus. He now has five goal contributions in his 19 appearances this season.

