Matija Nastasic headshot

Matija Nastasic Injury: Ruled out with muscular problems

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Nastasic (strain) has been ruled out of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Barcelona due to muscular problems.

Nastasic has reportedly been dealing with muscular problems since the middle of last week which forced him to miss Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can recover in time for Saturday's clash with Mallorca. If he remains unavailable Jorge Saenz is expected to replace him in central defense.

Matija Nastasic
Leganes
