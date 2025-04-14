Matija Nastasic Injury: Ruled out with muscular problems

Nastasic (strain) has been ruled out of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Barcelona due to muscular problems.

Nastasic has reportedly been dealing with muscular problems since the middle of last week which forced him to miss Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can recover in time for Saturday's clash with Mallorca. If he remains unavailable Jorge Saenz is expected to replace him in central defense.