Matija Nastasic Injury: Spotted in team training
Nastasic (strain) has been spotted in team training on Tuesday, the club posted.
Nastasic has been dealing with muscular problems, but he seems to have nearly fully recovered since he was spotted in team training on Tuesday. He is in a good position to be available for Sunday's clash against Sevilla and will likely return directly to the starting XI if deemed fit enough to feature.
