Matt Doherty Injury: Targeting return

Doherty (hamstring) is hoping to return for Sunday's trip to Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira."Bellegarde, Doherty and Hee Chan [Hwang], they are trying to come back. They don't have serious injuries, but they are trying to come back to help us in the game, and we'll see. We have one more training tomorrow and I must decide and make those decisions tomorrow."

Doherty came off injured against Tottenham and is now hoping to make his return at the first chance. The defender would likely be an immediate starter if deemed fit to go for Sunday. Santi Bueno could get the start if Doherty isn't fit for Sunday's trip.