Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Doherty headshot

Matt Doherty Injury: Targeting return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Doherty (hamstring) is hoping to return for Sunday's trip to Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira."Bellegarde, Doherty and Hee Chan [Hwang], they are trying to come back. They don't have serious injuries, but they are trying to come back to help us in the game, and we'll see. We have one more training tomorrow and I must decide and make those decisions tomorrow."

Doherty came off injured against Tottenham and is now hoping to make his return at the first chance. The defender would likely be an immediate starter if deemed fit to go for Sunday. Santi Bueno could get the start if Doherty isn't fit for Sunday's trip.

Matt Doherty
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now