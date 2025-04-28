Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Edwards headshot

Matt Edwards News: Three crosses from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Edwards recorded three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Orlando City SC.

Edwards was back on the field Saturday for the first time in two outings after going unused, with the defender earning 15 minutes of play late into the match. His effort in the short time was okay, notching a chance created and three crosses. He did see the start last time he was on the field and will hope for that spot back, starting in five of his eight appearances this season.

Matt Edwards
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now