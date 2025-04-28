Matt Edwards News: Three crosses from bench

Edwards recorded three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Orlando City SC.

Edwards was back on the field Saturday for the first time in two outings after going unused, with the defender earning 15 minutes of play late into the match. His effort in the short time was okay, notching a chance created and three crosses. He did see the start last time he was on the field and will hope for that spot back, starting in five of his eight appearances this season.