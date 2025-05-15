Fantasy Soccer
Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Holds onto clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Freese made two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Freese completed a clean sheet against DC United after an easy two save match on Wednesday. He has only allowed one goal in the last four MLS games played, making 12 saves with three clean sheets in the process. The keeper will face off with cross town rivals RBNY on Saturday, who have scored 15 goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
