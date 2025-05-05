Matt Freese News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Freese had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Freese kept a clean sheet Sunday, his fourth of the season and his third in his last four starts. He made four saves for the seventh time this season. He has a great chance to add to his clean sheet tally Saturday versus CF Montreal, a side which has scored a league-low five goals through 11 matches this season.