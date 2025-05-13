Matt Freese News: Six save match

Freese had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal.

Freese had a few big saves on the day, however was unable to keep the clean sheet for the loss Saturday. With 46 saves, he has the second most in MLS as he ups his average to about 3.8 a contest. The keeper will head to D.C United for the next match on Wednesday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.