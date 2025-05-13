Fantasy Soccer
Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Six save match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Freese had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal.

Freese had a few big saves on the day, however was unable to keep the clean sheet for the loss Saturday. With 46 saves, he has the second most in MLS as he ups his average to about 3.8 a contest. The keeper will head to D.C United for the next match on Wednesday, who have scored six goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
