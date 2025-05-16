Matt Miazga Injury: Available to face Columbus

Miazga (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Columbus, accoridng to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Miazga is not going to miss any more time after he left at halftime two matches ago with an injury scare, as he is cleared for Saturday. This is good news for the defender, as he did miss the start of the season due to injury and has avoided a long-term spell on the sidelines. He started in the four games before the injury and will look to see the start immediately.