Matt Miazga Injury: Left at halftime

Miazga was subbed off due to injury in the 45th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win against Austin FC. Per head coach Pat Noonan, it is too soon to know the status of his injury, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queens City Press.

Miazga only lasted until halftime Saturday as he was forced off with an injury. He is also just getting back in form from his long term leg injury, totaling four starts in the last five matches, making 13 clearances with three tackles and three interceptions in that span.