Matt Miazga News: Starts Saturday

Miazga (undisclosed) has returned to the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Columbus Crew.

Miazga has regained his spot in a back three alongside Nick Hagglund and Miles Robinson following a one-game absence. The 29-year-old will look to make his first full-match appearance of the current campaign and improve on his averages of 37.0 accurate passes, 3.3 clearances and 0.8 interceptions per contest from his previous four starts. His comeback will also push Gilberto Flores back to a bench role.