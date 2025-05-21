Matt O'Riley News: Assists winner as a sub

O'Riley assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Liverpool.

O'Riley assisted Jack Hinshelwood for the winning goal against Liverpool, having come on with only 17 minutes left to play. This was the midfielder's second assist of the season with his other one coming in January against Ipswich. This was his only chance created of the game but it made it six games in a row where he has made at least one chance created.