Matt O'Riley headshot

Matt O'Riley News: Three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

O'Riley started three matches in a row, taking five total shots since returning from injury.

O'Riley returned to the bench for two matches as he finished his recovery. Once he was back to full fitness the midfielder has been straight into the starting XI. The midfielder hasn't gone past 70 minutes in any of those three starts but seems set to finish the season with a solid role in the starting XI.

Matt O'Riley
Brighton & Hove Albion
