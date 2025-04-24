Matt O'Riley News: Three straight starts
O'Riley started three matches in a row, taking five total shots since returning from injury.
O'Riley returned to the bench for two matches as he finished his recovery. Once he was back to full fitness the midfielder has been straight into the starting XI. The midfielder hasn't gone past 70 minutes in any of those three starts but seems set to finish the season with a solid role in the starting XI.
