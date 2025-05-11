Matt Polster News: Scores goal in draw

Polster scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Orlando City.

Polster leveled the scoring when he headed a cross in the 44th minute of play against Orlando. It was his first goal contribution in the current campaign and came in his eighth successive start. He's usually more reliable for his averages of 45.0 passes and 2.2 tackles per game while playing as a central midfielder, though he can still find a few opportunities near the opposing goal in set-piece plays.