Matt Targett Injury: Potentially done for season

Targett may be done for the season after suffering a hamstring injury, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Ciaran Kelly of the Chronicle. "We also lost Matt Targett this week to a slight hamstring problem. Again, nothing serious but maybe enough to end his season."

Targett was not an option for Saturday's win against Ipswich, and his absence is now clearer after it was announced he suffered a slight hamstring injury. However, this is unfortunate, as it still may be enough to keep him out for the season. He will likely go through some medical treatment and start rehabilitation soon, but his chances of seeing the field again don't look good with only four matches left. This will be a tough way to end the season if this comes to fruition, as he has only played five times due to multiple absences this campaign.