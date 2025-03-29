Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Cancellieri headshot

Matteo Cancellieri Injury: Ruled out for Verona game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 5:31am

Cancellieri "hasn't recovered from his thigh problem," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Cancellieri was spotted in training during the break but isn't yet fit enough to be an option and will sit out his second game in a row. Pontus Almqvist and Dennis Man are the frontrunners to play on the wings from the start, while Drissa Camara, Jacob Ondrejka and Mohamed Anas will back them up.

Matteo Cancellieri
Parma
