Matteo Cancellieri News: Back on the mend
Cancellieri (thigh) "was available last week, but his muscle hasn't fully recovered yet, and he will be shut down for the Lazio game and perhaps further," coach Christian Chivu announced.
Cancellieri returned to the bench following a multi-week absence in the past game but didn't play and isn't fully healthy yet. His minutes have been soaked up by the defenders as Parma changed their formation while he was out.
