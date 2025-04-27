Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Cancellieri headshot

Matteo Cancellieri News: Back on the mend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Cancellieri (thigh) "was available last week, but his muscle hasn't fully recovered yet, and he will be shut down for the Lazio game and perhaps further," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Cancellieri returned to the bench following a multi-week absence in the past game but didn't play and isn't fully healthy yet. His minutes have been soaked up by the defenders as Parma changed their formation while he was out.

Matteo Cancellieri
Parma
