Matteo Gabbia News: Solid in Venezia contest

Gabbia registered two tackles (two won), five clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Venezia.

Gabbia led a three-man backline for the third round in a row and had a spotless performance, as Milan held up under pressure in the second half. He has registered at least four clearances in four of his last five displays, accumulating 23 and logging eight tackles (six won) and five blocks.