Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matteo Gabbia headshot

Matteo Gabbia News: Solid in Venezia contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Gabbia registered two tackles (two won), five clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Venezia.

Gabbia led a three-man backline for the third round in a row and had a spotless performance, as Milan held up under pressure in the second half. He has registered at least four clearances in four of his last five displays, accumulating 23 and logging eight tackles (six won) and five blocks.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now