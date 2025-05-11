Matteo Guendouzi News: Shows well in Juventus match

Guendouzi registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate), two tackles (one won) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Guendouzi had a well-rounded display, as he often does, and was one of the main creators for his side. He has logged multiple tackles in his seven of his last five displays, totaling 16 (nine won) and posting 12 key passes, seven shots (three on target) and five crosses (one accurate) during such a stretch, with one helper.