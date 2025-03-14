Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Pessina headshot

Matteo Pessina Injury: Unavailable against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Pessina "will likely miss the next two matches to continue his rehab," coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

Pessina made the squad in the last two fixtures despite not being fully ready to play and didn't log any minutes. Monza are getting back Roberto Gagliardini (thigh) and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (undisclosed) after severe injuries in this one, in addition to their usual options.

Matteo Pessina
Monza
