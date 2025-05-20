Matteo Politano News: Sends six crosses
Politano recorded one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Parma.
Politano had a busy say Saturday, making six crosses while taking two corners with an interceptions during the draw to Parma. He's played all but one Serie A match this season, averaging about 6.1 crosses a game while leading the team in set piece situations with 81.
