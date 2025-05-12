Matteo Politano News: Very productive against Genoa

Politano had four shots (two on goal), eight crosses (four accurate), three key passes and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Genoa.

Politano routinely imposed his will on the wing and racked up stats offensively, leading his outfit in deliveries, but he wasn't involved in the two goals. He has tallied four or more crosses and at least one chance in the last five tilts, totaling 33 (10 accurate) and 11 respectively, and adding one assist, 10 shots (four on target) and 12 corners.