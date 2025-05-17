Matteo Ruggeri News: Dishes out assist in Genoa tilt

Ruggeri assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Genoa.

Ruggeri returned to the XI after over three months and slipped the ball to Ibrahima Sulemana ahead of the first goal for his side, but the teammate did most of the heavy lifting on the goal. He has struggled to compete with Davide Zappacosta and Raoul Bellanova once Atalanta had a less busy schedule. He has recorded four chances created, seven crosses (three accurate), five tackles (three won) and seven clearances in his last five outings. This was his third helper in the season.