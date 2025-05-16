Matthew Bell Injury: Remains out
Bell (hamstring) remains sidelined for Saturday's trip to Colorado, per the MLS injury report.
Bell remains on the sidelines for Saturday's clash with Colorado due to a hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season. There's no precise timeline on his return from the issue but the midfielder has not been spotted in training yet. At best he could be considered week-to-week until the club updates his status.
