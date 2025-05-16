Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Bell headshot

Matthew Bell Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Bell (hamstring) remains sidelined for Saturday's trip to Colorado, per the MLS injury report.

Bell remains on the sidelines for Saturday's clash with Colorado due to a hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season. There's no precise timeline on his return from the issue but the midfielder has not been spotted in training yet. At best he could be considered week-to-week until the club updates his status.

Matthew Bell
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now