Matthew Corcoran News: Debuts during opener

Corcoran generated four tackles (two won), one clearance and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Corcoran saw an immediate push into MLS play in his first first-team appearance, starting immediately and playing the full 90 minutes. He didn't see much work in the attack but was solid in the defense, registering one clearance, two interceptions and four tackles. This is a bright start for the midfielder, who looks likely to carve out a solid role amongst the club.