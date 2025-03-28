Matthew Corcoran News: Returns from USA U20
Corcoran (international duty) is back with the team and is an option moving forward, the club posted.
Corcoran is back from his time with the USA U20 and is now an option for Nashville. The young midfielder started the first two games of the season before being an unused substitute in the last two before his international duty. He will likely find a bench spot again on Saturday against Cincinnati.
