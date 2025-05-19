Matthias Ginter News: Rare assist Saturday

Ginter assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ginter provided a single assist Saturday, his only assist of the season. The defender has been a major piece of the starting XI since signing with Freiburg, and is a consistent contributor. He will continue in a solid role as long as he remains with Freiburg, though his upside, especially going forward, is limited.