Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Close to return

De Ligt (foot) is nearing a return, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Amad is near, Matta is near, but the rest is at the same pace, Ayden [Heaven] is not ready, so I think that is it."

De Ligt has a positive update that his season isn't over last week and now is close to a return. It's great news for the center-back who has made himself an important part of the starting XI. De Ligt won't be rushed back for Sunday's clash as United have their eyes set on a May 1 trip to Athletic Club in the Europa League.