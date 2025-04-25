Fantasy Soccer
Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

De Ligt (foot) is nearing a return, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Amad is near, Matta is near, but the rest is at the same pace, Ayden [Heaven] is not ready, so I think that is it."

De Ligt has a positive update that his season isn't over last week and now is close to a return. It's great news for the center-back who has made himself an important part of the starting XI. De Ligt won't be rushed back for Sunday's clash as United have their eyes set on a May 1 trip to Athletic Club in the Europa League.

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
