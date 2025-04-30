Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Joins team training Wednesday

De Ligt (foot) has been spotted training with the team on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's clash against Bilbao in the Europa League, according to Tyrone Marshall from Manchester Evening News.

De Ligt was close to returning for Sunday's game after recovering from a foot injury but could not make it. He was spotted training with the team on Wednesday, suggesting he is in a good spot to make his return against Bilbao on Thursday in the Europa League. That said, his availability would be a boost for the back line given his consistent role this season in the starting XI.