Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Makes squad, won't start

De Ligt (foot) is an option for the squad but won't start in Thursday's UEL match against Athletic, according to manager Ruben Almiron. "To start, no. But he can be in the squad for the game."

De Ligt appears to be back in the fold for United after around a month out due to a foot injury. However, he won't see starting time, as he is taking a cautious route. This doesn't mean he won't see time during the contest, although it will likely be limited if he does see a few minutes.