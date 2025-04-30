Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Named to squad list
De Ligt (foot) is on the squad list for Thursday's match against Athletic.
De Ligt appears to be back in the fold for United after around a month out due to a foot injury, as he was back training and is now on the squad list. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he will hope to be fit enough to see that spot immediately Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now