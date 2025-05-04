Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Needs to be assessed

De Ligt (undisclosed) suffered an injury that could impact both the remainder of the season and the start of the next one, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "I don't know, we will check. I hope it is [only] a small issue because I am concerned, not only about this game [against Athletic Club], but about the squad for the next year. Hope it's nothing serious. We took a risk with [Harry] Maguire [having to come on]."

De Ligt returned from a foot injury and made his first start since then in Sunday's 4-3 loss against Brentford. That said, he was forced off the pitch due to another injury and will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for Thursday's second leg against Bilbao in the Europa League.