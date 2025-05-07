Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Not training with squad Wednesday

De Ligt (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training on Wednesday and is likely ruled out for Thursday's clash against Bilbao in the Europa League, according to the club.

De Ligt suffered an injury in Sunday's clash against Brentford which forced him off the pitch in the first half. He wasn't spotted in team training on Wednesday and will likely miss Thursday's clash against Bilbao. It is still unclear if he will return to the squad soon since coach Ruben Amorim raised doubts about his availability for the remainder of the season.