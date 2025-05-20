Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthijs De Ligt headshot

Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Out for UEL Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

De Ligt (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Tottenham after missing the squad list.

De Ligt will not return in time for Wednesday's Europa League final, with the defender still not fit enough to compete due to his undisclosed injury. This will leave him with only the season finale to make a return against Aston Villa on Sunday. He will hope to see the field again this season, now missing their past four games

Matthijs De Ligt
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now