Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Out for UEL Final
De Ligt (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Tottenham after missing the squad list.
De Ligt will not return in time for Wednesday's Europa League final, with the defender still not fit enough to compete due to his undisclosed injury. This will leave him with only the season finale to make a return against Aston Villa on Sunday. He will hope to see the field again this season, now missing their past four games
