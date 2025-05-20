Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Unlikely against Tottenham

De Ligt (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training on Tuesday, one day before the Europa League final against Tottenham, making him a real doubt for the game, according to Steven Railston of Manchester News MEN.

De Ligt missed the last three games due to an injury and still wasn't training with his teammates on Tuesday, making him a real doubt and quite unlikely to feature in Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham. If he has to miss the game, Victor Lindelof will likely get the start in the back three.